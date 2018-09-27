Moschino responds to catwalk plagiarism accusations

Moschino’s spring summer 19 collection, presented last week during Milan fashion week, landed in hot water via a typography print featured on various looks and silhouettes. As images began to circulate on Instagram and social media, fashion watchdogs Diet Prada and budding designer Edda Gimnes, were quick to note the felt-tip scribble print was similar to that of Gimnes’ own styles, as featured in her SS17 collection.

Moschino’s graphic version featured throughout the show in various guises, including its opening look of a black marker scribble on a white pantsuit with an oversized bow closure on the jacket.

Gimnes, a London College of Fashion graduate and 2016’s One to Watch winner wrote on her Instagram: “Seeing the Moschino show yesterday makes me so sad and I feel so hurt that someone has, the way it looks to me, unquestionably used my SS16 and SS17 collections as inspiration without granting me any credit. As a young designer one is so vulnerable and they probably thought this would go unnoticed. I will make sure it doesn’t.” Gimnes further stated she had met with someone from Moschino in New York in November 2017 who she had shown her sketchbooks and work to. "I understand we are in an industry that carries inspiration from each other and as it is said, imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

Jeremy Scott’s doodles pre-dated those of Gimnes

Having tagged Moschino and Diet Prada in her IG post, Moschino was quick to respond, releasing an official statement: “Trompe-l’œil has been a long-standing motif embedded in the Moschino DNA. Jeremy Scott’s eponymous line has also depicted sketches and doodles in collections far pre-dating this one. He continues to pay homage to Franco Moschino and was inspired by the conceptualisation of a designer’s ideas coming to life on the runway in ‘incomplete forms’ ranging from the sketching and design process to the tailoring, pinning, and bolts of fabric choices draped on model forms. This collection was Jeremy’s love letter to fashion and it his and the brand’s greatest wish that it inspires future generations of young creatives to color our world with their dreams too.”

Jeremy Scott personally esponded to Gimnes via Instagram, although the post has since been removed. “Normally I do not address gossip or questions about my inspirations, but I feel I need to defend myself against untrue accusations regarding my latest Moschino collection.”

According to Dazed Digital, Scott deleted his IG post where he referenced his inspirations, none of which were from Gimnes directly. He courteously wished her “all the success and accolades you deserve”.

This is not the first time Scott has been accused of plagiarism during his tenure at Moschino. In 2015 graffiti artist Joseph Tierney took legal action against Scott and Moschino for copyright infringement over claims Scott unlawfully used his artwork that featured cartoon eyes on Moschino garments.

Photo credit: Moschino Facebook page, Edda Gimnes website