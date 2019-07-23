Moschino SS20 resort collection fashion show

BLACKNESS FADE IN EXT. SUBURBAN NEIGHBORHOOD – DUSK

WIDE ANGLE. Manicured lawns frame freshly painted suburban houses in a scene American suburban bliss.

We ZOOM IN… The tranquil silence is interrupted by a flickering light, a dripping faucet and a steady knock that crescendos into a frantic pounding. A door opens, a scream – chaotic and panicked echoes as the scene unfolds into a narrative that is increasingly sinister.

Witches emerge from the fog-filled dusk. A terrified screen siren is being chased. A corpse bride, mummies, skeletons, bats and spiders fill the cul-de-sac and thus begins the Moschino Resort show. A gold spiderweb chain embroidered black crepe de chine gown, a ghostly grin on white sequin dress and a jack-o-lantern screen print on silk slip dresses with lace inserts, a black cotton suit adorned with beaded stars and crescent moons in pastel hues.

Blood red and electric blue PVC trenches layered over multicolored print suits, scarecrow patchwork jackets and trousers in classic menswear tailoring. Dark embroidered scars on neon leather biker jackets and trousers. A mummy walks through the picture-perfect neighborhood.

Welcome to Scott’s vision of the classic Hollywood Horror Film, where dreams become the most spectacular nightmare.

FADE TO BLACK:

Hair by Jimmy Paul - Support by Drybar

Make-up by Kabuki

Stylist: Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele

Music: Michel Gaubert

Casting Director: Samuel Ellis Scheinman

Nails by Yoko

Eyewear: Safilo

Production by Genevieve Productions

Photo Credit: Marco Ovando, [SPOOKY COUTURE] By [Moschino], An Original Collection by [Jeremy Scott]