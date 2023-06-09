Moschino to celebrate 40th anniversary show during Milan Fashion Week

Italian fashion house Moschino will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a tribute fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on September 21. The event will honour founder Franco Moschino, with leading stylists, including Katie Grand and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, showcasing 10 contemporary looks each, inspired by his iconic designs, as per a report by WWD.

While a successor to former creative director Jeremy Scott, who exited the house in March, has not been announced, Massimo Ferretti, executive chairman of Moschino's parent company Aeffe, is actively interviewing candidates for the position. Scott’s design imprint on the house, which wavered from the tongue-in-cheek of a barbie gown to the downright cartoonish, should not be underestimated. Mr Ferretti at the time of his departure duly thanked Mr. Scott for “ushering in a distinct and joyful vision that will forever be a part of Moschino history.”

Franco Moschino, known for his whimsical and innovative designs that satirized high fashion, founded Moschino Couture! in 1983. Aeffe acquired a 70 percent stake in the brand after Moschino's passing in 1994, driving its global expansion.

Aeffe reported a revenue increase of 8.4 percent to 352 million euros in 2022, with sources indicating that Moschino represents 70 percent of the total revenue, said WWD. Aeffe's recent acquisition of full control over Moschino and the license for Love Moschino collections demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its market position. The company also assumed control of Moschino's distribution in mainland China, reflecting the growing significance of this market for the brand.