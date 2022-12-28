Most fashionable celebrities of 2022

Who is the most fashionable of them all? Staying stylish among the media’s ever-present gaze is not easy but some female celebrities managed to keep interest in their fashion choices up all year round. And competition is fierce as the top slots are only a mere 100 searches apart.

How were the top fashion icons crowned? A study conducted by frugal living experts CommonCentsMom.com analysed Google search data of 2022 in the US for various search terms associated with fashion and style, including over 100 of the most fashionable female celebrities worldwide. The search terms were then combined to give each celebrity a total score to discover the most fashionable women of 2022.

1) Zendaya

American actress and singer Zendaya made it to the top spot with terms associated with Zendaya’s fashion choices an average of 21,760 times per month. “When broken down, Americans search for ‘Zendaya red carpet’ an average of 6,900 times a month, higher than any other celebrity, and ‘Zendaya dress’ 4,300 times per month,” found the study.

2) Ariana Grande

“So close!” This is what American singer, songwriter and actress Ariana Grande can say as the narrowly missed the top spot by just 150 monthly searches. She received an average of 21,610 searches a month for her fashion choices, including the term ‘Ariana Grande outfits’, which was searched for about 12,000 times per month.

3) Billie Eilish

Nike x Billie collection. Image: Nike

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish followed close behind, again just a mere 50 monthly searches behind number two. “Known for her baggy clothing and individualistic style, the singer received an average of 21,560 monthly searches for terms related to her style, including 8,800 monthly searches for the term ‘Billie Eilish outfits’,” revealed the analysis.

4) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga. Image: Balenciaga

American socialite Kim Kardashian was crowned the fourth most fashionable celebrity of 2022 with an average of 19,600 monthly searches for terms related to her style and fashion choices. The most popular search term ‘Kim Kardashian dress’ received an average of 5,500 searches every month.

5) Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga on stage in 2021 at a global streaming event by Westfield to celebrate the launch of her new jazz album with Tony Bennett. Image: Westfield

Known for her extravagant outfits, it is not surprising that American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga made it to the Top Five. She received 18,600 monthly searches for her style, with the term ‘Lady Gaga outfits’ being searched for 13,000 times per month and ‘Lady Gaga fashion’ 2,200 times.

6) Olivia Rodrigo

The study revealed American singer-songwiter and actress Olivia Rodrigo as the sixth most fashionable celebrity of the year. “The Drivers License singer’s style is searched for 17,760 times each month across the country, with searches for ‘Olivia Rodrigo outfits’ receiving 6,500 monthly global searches and the term ‘Olivia Rodrigo dress’ receiving 5,300 searches per month,” was the outcome.

7) Kendall Jenner

About You x Kendall Jenner. Image: About You

The seventh spot stayed in the family, the Kardashian and Jenner family that is, with Kendall Jenner being firmly in the Top Ten of the most fashionable women of 2022 with an average monthly total of 17,350 searches for her style. The search term ‘Kendall Jenner dress’ ranked highest, with 5,900 average monthly searches.

8) Kate Middleton

With Princess of Wales Kate Middleton occupying the eighth spot, it went to the first non-American and person and someone not from the entertainment industry. Known for her style, ‘Kate Middleton style’ was the most popular search term with 2,700 monthly Google searches and on average she accounted for 14,300 monthly searches regarding her fashion choices.

9) Princess Diana

Princess Diana at the Birthright Charity event in 1991. Image: Sotheby’s

The next spot also went to a member of the British royalty, the late Princess Diana. “Despite her death in 1997, the late Princess of Wales still receives approximately 14,160 monthly searches for her style across America. In particular, ‘Princess Diana outfits’ is Googled 4,100 times each month, and ‘Princess Diana fashion’ receives 3,800 searches per month,” revealed the study.

10) Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in a spray-on dress. Image: Coperni SS23

American model Bella Hadid rounded out the Top Ten, receiving 12,550 average monthly searches for her style across America, especially her street style, with the term ‘Bella Hadid street style’ being searched an average of 3,400 times each month.

Top 20

Rihanna for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. Image: Fenty

The Top 20 revealed some timeless style icons like British actress Audrey Hepburn in the 11th spot, followed by Barbadian singer Rihanna, American rapper Doja Cat and American singers Lizzo and Britney Spears in spots 12, 13, 14 and 15, respectively.

The remaining slots were filled by American media personality Kylie Jenner, American model Hailey Bieber, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, American actress Meghan Markle and American singer-songwriter Beyonce.