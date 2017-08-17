Mother of Pearl designs Fashion Week Festival tote

BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner Mother of Pearl has been commissioned by London Fashion Week Festival to design the event’s limited edition tote bag.

“Mother of Pearl’s beautiful designs perfectly capture British creativity and the energy of London Fashion Week Festival. It has been great to work with Amy on the tote bags for this season and I look forward to seeing them being used all over London and further afield.” said Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council.

The Mother of Pearl design features a floral print with a sporty handle, inspired by Dutch florals and artists Caravaggio and Jan Van Huysum. The tote bag will be available to buy in limited numbers at the event as well as being included in Silver, Gold and LUXE ticket packages.

The London Fashion Week Festival will be held on September 21-24, the weekend following London Fashion Week (14-19) and offers consumers insightful industry talks, style presentations, and curated shopping galleries.

Mother of Pearl produces luxury womenswear based in East London and has a focus on print, sportswear inspired detailing and luxe fabrications.

Photo courtesy of London Fashion Week Festival.