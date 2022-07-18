Mr Porter debuts collaboration with menswear podcast Throwing Fits

As collaborations between brands, retailers and designers become ubiquitous, some are charting new territories, like the latest collab between menswear etailer Mr Porter and Throwing Fits, a New York menswear podcast. The New Times christened Throwing Fits a “bro-friendly podcast”, with founders James Harris and Lawrence Schlossman talking first about men's fashion before branching into the zeitgeist of culture, the New York scene, and whatever subject matter they deem relevant.

The collaboration spans a capsule of over 70 pieces reimagined from Harris and Schlossman’s favourite brands, such as Japanese Gorpcore Norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa to Wythe, a New York-based brand, Drakes, a British shirtmaker and Monitaly, a slick surfer brand. The collections are curated by the hosts, which feature 13 brands and prices ranging from 48 dollars to 2700 dollars.

Mr Porter buying manager Daniel Todd said in an interview with Esquire: "When I first started listening to the Throwing Fits podcast, I was really excited by how both James and Lawrence were so enthusiastic about menswear. Their passion for product paralleled our buying team’s excitement. We approached this capsule by looking at what brands get us excited and ultimately what we wanted to introduce to the Mr Porter customer. It comes from a really grounded place and is all about encouraging our customers to discover new pieces from established and emerging designers across the globe."