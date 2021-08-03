Mr Porter launches multi-brand capsule, Super Mart

On Monday, luxury menswear retailer Mr Porter launched its latest multi-brand capsule collection Super Mart. The on-site marketplace showcases a specially curated selection of international streetwear brands and collectables.

The collection includes more than 330 products from 28 in-demand and cult brands, including Burned Out, Aries, Midwest Kids, Polite Worldwide, Better Gift Shop, Gallery Dept. and General Admission. The product range spans across ready-to-wear, accessories and contemporary lifestyle pieces, including rugs by Billionaire Boys Club and Neo Legend arcade games. A total of 82 items are exclusive to Mr Porter.

Products from the highly demanded brand Undercover Madstore, are a distinctive highlight in the store. The 54 exclusive pieces come in the form of limited edition Medicom novelties and Madstore merchandise. It will be the first time these products can be purchased on an international scale, away from the brand’s pop-up in Japan.

“It’s been fantastic for us to work on a large multi-brand collection that champions diverse contemporary products from both established and cult brands; many of which have loyal fan bases but have not been available on a global scale before,” said Sam Kershaw, Mr Porter’s buying director. “Mr Porter has always been a place for discovery and Super Mart celebrates this by giving global access to rare and unique collectables. This launch is very much in line with our 10th anniversary focus of discovery, inclusivity, craftsmanship and community.”

In addition to the already highly coveted collection is a handful of collector Tom Hunt’s most popular original brand T-shirts from his Burned Out archive. The tees have been selected based on their cultural significance and are available in one size. UK and Middle Eastern customers can exclusively purchase this selection.

August also sees the beginning of Mr Porter’s global digital campaign, featuring shop imagery replicating the pop-up look and feel if social distance measures weren’t still in place. The campaign can be viewed through its online magazine The Journal, and throughout its social platforms.