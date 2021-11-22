Mulberry launches its lowest carbon collection

British heritage brand Mulberry has unveiled a new collection of bags created using the world’s lowest carbon leather in partnership with Muirhead, a member of the Scottish Leather Group.

The limited-edition capsule is described by the brand as its “lowest carbon” collection to date and includes the soft small Amberley Satchel, which has been “updated with a holistic approach to sustainability”.

The collection is in line with Mulberry’s sustainable manifesto ‘Made to Last announced earlier this year to transform its business into a regenerative and circular model, encompassing the entire supply chain, from field to wardrobe by 2030.

This collection has been created entirely in the UK in what Mulberry calls a “pioneering hyper-local, hyper-transparent ‘farm to finished product’ supply chain model,” as it commits to transparency and traceability.

All the rawhides for this collection were sourced from within the UK and Ireland, tanned, treated and finished by Muirhead at their leather production site 15 miles outside of Glasgow, Scotland, and each bag from the collection is made by craftspeople in Mulberry’s carbon-neutral Somerset factories.

Muirhead, established in 1840 is one of Europe’s oldest tanneries and produces the world’s lowest carbon intensity leather at 1.1 kilograms of CO2 per hide, which is made possible by its close relationships with local farmers, utilising its pioneering thermal energy plant that generates heat from waste and by maximising water usage by filtering and recycling 40 percent of the wastewater back into leather production.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

Commenting on the capsule, Thierry Andretta, chief executive at Mulberry, said in a statement: “I’m pleased to launch Mulberry’s first capsule collection of regenerative ‘farm to finished product’. The collection represents the future of the business as we continue to build a network of regenerative and organic farms to supply the hides to create our leather across the UK and Europe. This reinforces Mulberry’s bold commitment to the future, outlined in our Made to Last manifesto published earlier this year to mark our fiftieth anniversary.”

Mulberry states that its partnership with Muirhead represents the future of the brand, as part of its ambitious commitment to transform the business into a regenerative and circular model. Its plans encompass the entire supply chain, from field to wardrobe by establishing a blueprint that can be replicated with a network of trusted partners to help them reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Nicholas Muirhead, managing director at Muirhead, added: “We are delighted to form a strategic partnership with global British brand Mulberry, to support their sustainable and responsible business goals. Muirhead developed the lowest carbon soft and supple leather for the fashion industry to reduce carbon intensity even in the high luxury segment.”

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

The capsule is the latest chapter in Mulberry Editions: a series of collections and partnerships launched during Mulberry’s 50th anniversary, which has included collections with Richard Malone Alexa Chung Ahluwalia .

The small soft Amberley satchels have been created using Hawthorn Heavy Grain leather and are available to purchase in stores and at mulberry.com in four colourways - cornflower blue, coral orange, black and charcoal, priced 795 pounds.