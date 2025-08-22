My Jewellery and Vogue NL launch collaboration with international power

This summer marks a special collaboration for My Jewellery: the Dutch jewellery and fashion brand is joining forces with Vogue NL for a unique campaign with international appeal. A new step that fits perfectly with the global brand ambition of My Jewellery and aligns with their mission to connect, celebrate, and surprise women.

A unique collaboration

The campaign kicks off with a special product sampling in the September issue of Vogue NL. Readers will receive, alongside the magazine, a New York City inspired My Jewellery Love necklace from the latest Bold & Classic | The Vogue Edit collection, where timeless elegance meets statement style. The sampling will be available both for subscribers and in single-copy sales through a selection of book and magazine stores in the Netherlands. The official launch is set for August 21.

Vogue Downtown – Brand experience in Amsterdam

As an extension of the campaign, an exclusive event will take place on Thursday, September 4, during Vogue Downtown on Amsterdam’s renowned P.C. Hooftstraat shopping street. Visitors are invited to the My Jewellery City Hub for a unique brand experience, including a jewellery colour test and styling advice from the My Jewellery team, all in line with the city chic vibe of the Bold & Classic | The Vogue Edit collection. With this City Hub concept, My Jewellery shows how it combines style with community. “Everything we do is about bringing women together, empowering and inspiring them,” says founder Sharon Hilgers. “Doing this in collaboration with a worldwide icon like Vogue is a confirmation of our international direction.”

A brand that connects women

This campaign is part of a bigger story. From the beginning, My Jewellery has positioned itself as a female-founded gifting brand focused on meaningful jewellery and celebrating femininity. With this collaboration, the brand once again shows that it is ready for the next step in Europe and beyond. Later this year, Vogue will also feature a one-on-one interview with Sharon Hilgers in its December issue, in which she shares more about her entrepreneurial journey, the importance of female leadership, and the dream behind the brand.