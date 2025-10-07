My Jewellery's community: "your fans are your strongest influencers"

Success lies in a brand's narrative and the community that identifies with it. To think of My Jewellery as merely a jewellery and clothing brand is to miss the essence of how it uniquely captures the attention of Gen Z.

My Jewellery, founded by Sharon Hilgers out of a passion for jewellery and self-expression, now describes itself as a 'love brand'. This goes beyond products; it revolves around emotion, experience, and connection. In conversation with FashionUnited, the brand's community and campaign coordinator Pleuni Cuppen, explains that this approach is not a marketing ploy but the foundation upon which My Jewellery is built. She emphasises, "If you are no longer connected to your target audience, then as a brand, you are completely lost." Every campaign at My Jewellery always begins with the same question: "What are we doing for our community?" The answer can range from an event to a giveaway or a creative collaboration with fans. The target audience's experience is always the starting point.

Community at the core of brand strategy

The My Jewellery community primarily consists of young, fashion-conscious women who value expression, authenticity, and mutual connection. However, the brand deliberately keeps its target audience broad. Whether someone is 15 or over 30 matters less, as long as they feel at home with the brand. It is this openness that makes the community powerful. They are more than consumers; they are content creators, ambassadors, and often the source of inspiration for product development. Fans are invited to meet-ups and events, receive products to create their own videos, and are actively encouraged to make their voices heard.

A notable shift is evident here too. While influencers were the main drivers of brand campaigns for years, My Jewellery now sees the community itself as the real influencers. According to Cuppen, this aligns with the changing values of Gen Z. "Authenticity has become more important than a polished image. By putting our own community and real girls at the centre, we increase not only our credibility but also our relevance."

Balance between trends and community needs

"Being successful in fashion is not just about spotting trends, but about listening carefully to your community," explains Cuppen. "We always try to find that balance: being fashion-conscious on one hand, and staying close to what our fans suggest on the other." A good example of this is the 'candy' necklace, a charm necklace that quickly became popular within the community. "We received so many requests for it to be available as a bracelet or earring that we developed it further," explains Cuppen. "Not because a trend forecaster prescribed it, but because our fans wanted it." Thanks to regular focus groups and customer panels, that voice is structurally incorporated into the collection. The result is an offering that is trend-aware yet firmly rooted in the preferences of its followers.

Activations that connect

The numerous activations show that community at My Jewellery is more than just a marketing term. Cuppen cites the 'Hot Girl Walk' on Singles Day as an example: "We wanted to do something that went beyond a commercial promotion, where shoppers received an 'I love myself' bracelet with every purchase. So we organised a walk through the city and encouraged people to come alone and meet new people along the way." During the Hot Girl Walk, participants received My Jewellery hoodies, and a lot of content was created by both My Jewellery and the community. "If you've seen it once, you might think next time, 'oh, I want to be part of that too'. We naturally hope to expand the community events further with this." The event aligned with the TikTok trend of 'solo dates' but also had a deeper purpose. It aimed to make mental health a topic of discussion among Gen Z and to emphasise the importance of connection.

Smaller initiatives also carry the same DNA. "For the launch of our 'Sisters' bracelet, we sailed through the Amsterdam canals with 20 fans. This not only generated great content, but the sense of togetherness was perhaps even more important." Even store openings are more than just a ribbon-cutting moment: "We always provide extras like goodie bags and giveaways. It has to be an experience where fans feel truly seen."

A new community event will take place on October 10, this time in Brussels, Belgium, centred around the advent calendar. The second edition of the Singles Day hot girl walk will be held in Berlin on November 8.

Digital channels as an accelerator

Social media are indispensable in this approach. "On TikTok, it's all about speed and humour, while Instagram focuses more on aesthetic visuals. What we are seeing more and more is that the best content comes directly from the community," says Cuppen. At the store opening in Westfield Mall, for example: "We went there before the opening to tease the grand opening. We started an interactive game with visitors; whoever participated received a My Jewellery bag with a goodie."

A strong community also requires a consistent brand identity. The branding team oversees this, but the strength also lies in the details. "We deliberately put small surprises in everything we do, from a cheerful quote on a washing label to personal touches in the packaging. Our employees are perhaps the best ambassadors because they share their own experiences on social media. This way, the brand identity is not imposed but lived."

Critical audience, transparent approach

Gen Z is known for being a critical audience, but Cuppen does not see this as a threat. "We actually want that critical perspective. We actively gather feedback through panels, reviews, and social media. We choose transparency over perfection. We would rather show how things work behind the scenes than present a polished image. That builds much more trust."

The message is clear: "Invest in your community. The value is immense. Our community is a customer, creator, ambassador, and product developer all at once. Without them, we are nowhere." For a generation that values authenticity above all else, this is precisely the right strategy.

