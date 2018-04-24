Mytheresa.com x Zimmermann vacation capsule collaboration

On April 25th, luxury online retailer, mytheresa.com, is set to launch a vacation capsule collection developed together with Australian fashion house Zimmermann.

The collection, launching just in time for summer, features 14 items comprised of blouses, playsuits, beach cover ups, ruffled silk dresses and accessories featuring Zimmermann’s signature summery shades, floral prints, and detailed embroidery. Key fabrics used in the collection include the brand’s go-to of sheer cotton and silk crinkle georgette, linen, silk, and ruffle trim.

Retail prices for the collection range from 335 Euros for a pair of eyelet shorts to 1.050 Euros for an embroidered dress. The collection will be available for purchase globally on mytheresa.com.

The Zimmermann label was founded in 1991 by sisters, Nicky and Simone Zimmermann. Best known for its beach-ready styles, the luxury Australian brand previously collaborated with long-time-partners, Net-A-Porter .

Munich based Mytheresa.com will add the collaboration pieces to it’s to join it’s edit of over 200 designer brands available globally. The collaboration with Zimmermann continues on from a collaboration with designer footwear brand, Aquazzura in late 2017 .

Photo: MyTheresa.com