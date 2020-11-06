Naia™ from Eastman receives high ranking in Canopy’s 2020 Hot Button Report

From protecting biodiversity to ensuring a low environmental impact, Eastman Naia™ cellulosic fibers are sustainable from origin to end of life. Made from wood pulp sourced from responsibly managed forests, the Naia™ brand is continuing to grow, offering new fibers and yarns with innovative new features that improve our planet and our wardrobes.

Through partnership with environmental nonprofit Canopy, Eastman is ensuring excellence in Naia™ wood pulp sourcing techniques and demonstrating its ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable forestry practices.

Having completed its first CanopyStyle audit earlier this year, Eastman was thrilled to receive 26 buttons in Canopy’s 2020 Hot Button Report . The Hot Button Report uses the results of a third-party verification audit to rank the largest global producers of viscose and cellulosic fibers on their raw material sourcing practices. Eastman has received a green shirt designation, which signals that it met the requirements of companies who are a part of the CanopyStyle initiative to eliminate sourcing from ancient and endangered forests by the end of 2020.

“With Naia™, we want to create more value in the world than the resources we use,” said Ruth Farrell, global marketing director for textiles at Eastman. “Working with partners like Canopy helps us create a pipeline of sustainable innovation that enhances the quality of life in a material way. We are proud to be recognized by Canopy for our commitment and work toward responsible sourcing practices.”

In September 2020, Eastman launched Naia™ Renew , a portfolio of cellulose fiber solutions produced from 60% sustainably sourced wood pulp and 40% certified* recycled waste plastics. Naia™ Renew is produced with the circular economy in mind, providing the highest quality products without compromising creativity or our planet’s resources. This innovative fiber creates value from hard-to-recycle materials that would otherwise be destined for landfills.

Fully circular, Naia™ Renew is produced with a reduced carbon footprint in a closed-loop manufacturing process where solvents are safely recycled back into the system for reuse. It’s made from wood pulp sourced from certified forests, and the recycled plastics feedstock is generated via Eastman’s patented carbon renewal technology. Carbon renewal technology is an integrated, molecular recycling technology that breaks down waste plastics such as post-consumer carpet fiber and plastic packaging materials into basic molecular building blocks for the manufacture of new products, including fibers.

The closed-loop process prioritizes the safe and environmentally sound use of chemicals, ensuring that the products created from Naia™ Renew are as sustainable as they are fashionable. Naia™ Renew fiber is certified as biodegradable and compostable, creating the possibility for fabrics to safely return to nature at the end of their usefulness.