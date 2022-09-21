Natural elements are the starting point of Niza's new Autumn Winter collection

Once again, nature is the main source of inspiration for Niza. The firm is committed to natural phenomena and their spontaneity. These sudden changes that do not involve humans, and that are truly exotic and unique. It rescues its magical and sublime character, the possibility of being something surprising. Niza thus honors Mother Nature through prints and embroidery inspired by these events. A mix between the light of femininity and the darkness of mystery; a harmony between color, power, tranquility and serene.

The animal print could not be missing in this collection. Wildly inspired, obtaining a result that highlights the classic and transforms it into something authentic. Leopard, zebra and snake accompanied by a color palette and handmade embroidery to create a sophisticated and innovative style, capable of creating a fierce and timeless total look, an image that does not age.

Niza, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Another protagonist for this season are the prints with geometric motifs with a seventies air. The brand relies on the retro trend and its striking colors to highlight your wardrobe. A bold touch to lift your spirits.

Niza, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Floral prints are others that never fail, although in this collection different interpretations have been chosen, both neutral and striking tones. Ideal for creating an ethnic floral look with a bohemian touch or a more classic proposal with an elegant and feminine vision.

Niza, FW22 collection, courtesy of the brand

The collection breathes that aroma of vitality, light, color and strength; autumn and winter for Niza does not mean giving it up, it is enjoying those days, small moments in which the light peeks out and takes hold of us.