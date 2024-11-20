Nature-positive: Kering establishes new environmental benchmarks

As luxury manufacturing becomes increasingly scrutinised for its processes, Kering has emerged as a vanguard in environmental strategy, becoming one of the first global fashion conglomerates to establish scientifically validated targets for nature conservation.

The Paris-based group, which operates brands such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga, has become one of the first fashion companies across global industries to adopt science-based targets for nature, setting pioneering environmental standards during COP16. The groundbreaking initiative covers both land and freshwater conservation, with an initial focus on the Arno basin in Tuscany, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to biodiversity protection that encompasses the group's direct operations and upstream suppliers.

By focusing on the river Arno's basin, one of the most important rivers in Central Italy and a critical region for leather production, Kering has set an ambitious target to reduce water use by 21 percent by 2030, encompassing both its own operations and those of its suppliers.

Kering says it is not just measuring environmental impact, rather it is actively restructuring its entire operational model. From promoting regenerative cashmere practices in Mongolia to supporting organic cotton initiatives in India, Kering is demonstrating that environmental responsibility can be a sophisticated business strategy.

Measuring environmental impact, the scientific way

"If you're not talking about systemic transformation or collaborative transformation for our industry, it's very hard to reach your own ambitions as a single company," a Kering spokesperson noted, highlighting the collaborative nature of their approach.

The initiative reveals the complex challenges facing luxury fashion's sustainability efforts. Traceability remains a significant hurdle, with supply chains spanning multiple continents and involving numerous artisanal and small-scale operations. Kering's commitment to enhancing supplier transparency represents a nuanced understanding that true environmental accountability requires unprecedented levels of collaboration.

Particularly innovative is the company's landscape engagement strategy. By targeting specific regions like the 342,000-hectare Mongolia Regenerative Cashmere Project, Kering is moving beyond abstract environmental metrics to create tangible, localized impact.

The financial implications are significant. As regulatory environments increasingly prioritize environmental accountability, Kering's proactive approach positions the group to navigate future sustainability challenges with remarkable agility.

For fashion professionals, the message is clear: environmental strategy is no longer a marketing exercise, but a critical component of long-term business viability. Kering has effectively transformed environmental targets from a compliance requirement into a sophisticated business strategy.

Kering, LVMH, and H&M emerged as the sole representatives from the textile and apparel sector among 17 global companies pioneering science-based nature targets in an intensive pilot program spanning May 2023 to June 2024.

For more information visits www.sciencebasedtargetsnetwork.org.