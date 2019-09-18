Nautica announces the relaunch of its denim business

Nautica is bringing back its Nautica Jeans Co. line. This is the first time the global lifestyle brand is launching a line in this category since it was acquired by Authentic Brands Group in March 2018.

The assortment will include fashion denim, flannel, outerwear and branded tees that pay homage to the brand’s sportswear roots. Nautica Jeans Co. was first created in 1999, offering styles in menswear, womenswear and childrenswear.

“The culture of jeans is part of Americana and Nautica Jeans Co. is an authentic addition to Nautica’s successful sportswear collection,” Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, said in a statement. “This is an important triumph for the Nautica brand and fills a segment opportunity we feel is a priority.”

Nautica Jeans Co. will be distributed globally through the brand's ecommerce platform and select retail locations across the U.S. and Europe. And, to commemorate the launch of the line, the brand will host a pop-up store from September 17 through October 4 in New York City at the Manhattan Mall.