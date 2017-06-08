Neil Barrett to launch men's athleisure collection

British designer Neil Barrett is to launch a menswear collection of athleisurewear, focusing on fitness and sporty casual pieces called BlackBarrett.

The range will capture function and fashion in various technical fabrics in the brand's signature contemporary aesthetic.

Barrett's iconic graphic designs have seen the company grow double digits in the past five years, with his sharply-cut sweaters in black, white and grey becoming a hit with the millenial fashion customer.

Barrett, who hails from the UK and was the former menswear design director at Prada, will add several new product categories, including sweatshirts, joggers, running shorts, t-shirts and vest tops. It will also include performance outerwear such as windbreakers, anoraks and quilted vests.

Expect sophisticated detailing like sealed seams, laser cut diagonal stripes, reflective tape and strong urban appeal in these styles.

The collection will be available in the brand's own label boutiques as well as Selfridges and Harrods in the UK.

This isn't Barrett's first foray into sportswear, in December last year the brand launched an exclusive skiwear range.

During the month of June FashionUnited will focus on the menswear catwalk season. For all reads, click During the month of June FashionUnited will focus on the menswear catwalk season. For all reads, click here

Photo credit: Neil Barrett SS17, source NeilBarrett.com