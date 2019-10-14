Net-a-Porter and Jimmy Choo team up for exclusive red carpet capsule

E-commerce giant Net-a-Porter and British luxury brand Jimmy Choo have collaborated for the first time to launch a capsule collection of 13 exclusive red carpet styles made up of 10 shoes and three bags.

The collection taps Jimmy Choo’s savoir-faire when it comes to dressing celebrities for the red carpet. According to Net-a-Porter, the capsule “takes the idea of red carpet dressing, reimagined for the Net-a-Porter customer and made up of sophisticated yet playful styles that set the tone with signature designs realised in luxurious chantilly lace, satin and suede.

Styles in the collection include Belissa, a modern silhouette finished with a black feather fascinator at the back of the shoe (695 pounds); Lilah, a black suede shoe with crystals covering intertwining straps on the upper (795 pounds); and Lydia is a sandal with delicate crystal-decorated straps, available in black satin and nude shimmer suede (650 pounds). The collection is available on Net-a-Porter, at Jimmychoo.com and at select Jimmy Choo stores.

Commenting on the new collaboration in a statement, Elizabeth von der Goltz, global buying director at Net-a-Porter, said: “Jimmy Choo has long been the authority on celebrity dressing, so it made sense for Net-a-Porter to collaborate with them on a red carpet capsule collection created with our global customer in mind. Creative Director Sandra Choi always delivers the ultimate statement heel for after hours, and for this collection, she reimagined glamorous red carpet styles for the Net-a-Porter woman.”

Sandra Choi, creative director at Jimmy Choo, added: “The collection was inspired by the confidence and glamour leading ladies exude when walking the red carpet, mixed with the idea of fantasy. Each style has a feminity, seductiveness and the finesse of couture. The shoes are highlighted with lace, diamantes and exaggerated bows for added glamour but just enough to complement an outfit and not take over.”