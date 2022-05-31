Netflix ramps up fashion collabs for Stranger Things
Eighties fashion is back, and Netflix's latest series Stranger Things is bringing the looks to life with new collaborations.
From Melissa shoes to Quiksilver’s surf-inspired fashion, and retro Timex watches to High Snobiety’s hoodies, Netflix is putting a fashionable spin onto television merchandise.
Quiksilver
With a huge global audience, iconic surf brand Quiksilver told publication Surf Coast Times it was the first time it partnered with a media brand on this level.
Its collaboration for the series features archive 80s styles in addition to Season 4 episode-specific merchandise, such as vintage cut tees, colour-blocked windbreakers, boardies, and track suits, all in a range of bright colours, pastel tones, and bold patterns.
Melissa
Brazilian shoe brand Melissa reimagined its best-selling jelly sandal, the Possesion, in new patterns with a Grenflex insole in four different variations, with some glowing in the dark. A canvas bag printed with the year 1986 has a three-dimensional appliqué and movement effect.
Timex
Timex last week announced a collaboration of its iconic watches, which saw the revival of three classic 80s watches, in a series laden with retro fashion accessories and throwbacks.
Etsy
Netflix is pioneering demand for digital television merchandise, turning its shows into brands themselves. According to High Snobiety, the media retailer that first collaborated on a collection in season 3, marketplaces such as Etsy began to list products in homage to the show’s characters, curating 80s-inspired tees, hoodies, tote bags, jewelry, and everything in between.
The series costume designer Amy Parris said in a Netflix blog post the costumes for the latest series have to fit the cast moving to California, circa 1986, translating into bigger hair, brighter pastels and trendy teen aesthetics.