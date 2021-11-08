Netflix series Emily in Paris to launch shoppable content

When the fashionable series Emily in Paris debuted on Netflix last year it surpassed most critic’s expectations, attracting nearly 60 million viewers.

With the second season nearing next month, the show’s parent company, ViacomCBS, is hoping to capitalise on its popularity, launching a shoppable content channel where looks from the show can be bought on Netflix.com, Saks.com and in some physical Saks stores.

The show’s costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi, has cleverly mixed high and low fashion, with looks from the Alber Elbaz founded label AZ Factory, and Chanel-owned brands Goossens Paris, Maison Michel, Causse Gantier and Barrie all collaborating in the collections.

Netflix has high expectations when it comes to commercialising fashion via its storytelling, with the recent Balmain collaboration for “The Harder they Fall” to successful series such as Bridgerton and Squid Game. The latter series saw actress Ho Yeon Jung become an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

In June Netflix announced it would launch Netflix.shop, a destination combining curated products and rich storytelling in a uniquely Netflix shopping experience. The online store will drop exclusive limited editions of carefully selected high-quality apparel and lifestyle products tied to its shows and brand on a regular basis.

“Great stories transcend screens”

In a statement Netflix said: “We love it when great stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives. We’re always looking at how we can extend the world of our stories for fans, from apparel and toys to immersive events and games.”

To make Emily in Paris shoppable, ViacomCBS’ Consumer Products division partnered with the Mint Group, a fashion and merchandise buying group based in Paris, who collaborated with brands to include both styles that bear a subtle chic Emily in Paris logo and pieces that reflect the show’s luxury attitude.

The first shoppable items will be from jewellery designer Roberto Coin that will launch on Saks.com and select retail locations starting in November. The additional brands drop on December 22nd, on Saks.com and the respective brands’ e-commerce sites plus select retail locations. Netflix.com will also carry a selection of the merchandise for sale, timed to the release of the show.

The idea to co-brand and curate select merchandise tied to the show came after the Mint Group director Mindy Prugnaud had a meeting on the set of the first season of Emily in Paris with creator Darren Star. “I’m a big fan of his work,” she said, “There was an opportunity to associate this TV project with luxury for the first time; Afterall it’s shot in Paris, and the costume styles are created with European brands. Mint Group strongly believes ‘shoppable content is the future connecting entertainment and retail.’