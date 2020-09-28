Neutrality is now one step away with Green Story

77% of consumers strongly believe that products should be carbon neutral when they arrive at their doorsteps, regardless of where your brand lies on the sustainability spectrum.

Each step we take can secure resources for future generations and preserve our planet’s beauty. It’s time to zero in on neutrality.

Carbon emitted at every stage of a product’s creation accelerates climate change. By offsetting your supply chain’s footprint you can not only support reforestation, renewable energy initiatives but also contribute to social change to foster carbon-free communities.

Green Story’s one-of-a-kind solution will highlight your carbon neutrality throughout your consumer’s journey. We’re ready for you to start offsetting. Are you?

Let us help you cater to consumer’s demands effectively. Our solution is tailored to you and your consumers.

Our savvy algorithm calculates how much carbon each product emits at each step of its creation. Your consumers will know their exact impact too.

We’ve hand-selected and vetted an ideal mix of projects so you can offset appropriately for each stage of your unique supply chain.

We take transparency to a whole new level. Share accurate and comprehensive details behind the offset process and projects with your consumers.

Our software will integrate seamlessly into whichever e-commerce platform your business uses. Its ready to go!

Use our interactive analytics create meaningful marketing content. Celebrate your milestones with your consumers as you take your next sustainable step.

It is the next step you’ve been waiting for. Offer consumers products they’ll be proud to purchase and set yourself apart in the industry. Hop onboard and we’ll transform your consumer’s shopping experiences while you watch your sales grow.

Register for an info-session