Never heard of SuperRebel® Kidsgear?

In 2016 the iconic SuperRebel® Kidsgear brand was created. A sports and street couture brand designed for rebellious kids.

We're not just a fashion brand, but a fashion statement. Bold, outspoken, smart and stylish are the values for the design of every collection. Besides this we improve all the time on quality and we try to be as sustainable as possible because we love to protect the planet for our kids and their kids.

SuperRebel® Kidsgear, courtesy of the brand

We believe in selective distribution, so you won't find SuperRebel® Kidsgear on every street corner. Every year we bring at least 4 collections. The marketing communication strategy is mainly focussed on brand ambassadors and influencers. (SuperRebel® Army, kids of celebrities and talents). Social media and partnerships are mainly used to build the brand and we always work together with the best available photographers. It is our aim to become the coolest brand for kids on the planet. Loved by kids and their parents. SuperRebel® Kidsgear is a partnership between Brand Works and SuperRebel.

The brand is not only available in The Netherlands, but also in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and many other countries. We are available online via stores like Zalando, Bol.com, Intersport and Kleertjes.com, but also via exclusive fashion and sports stores like Intersport, Daka Sport, Skihut.