New brand 'Saint Steve' brings next-level knitwear

All eyes on the ultimate all-rounders. The new Dutch men's label SAINT STEVE is all about timeless knitwear favorites with the perfect fit. Versatile essentials for every day of the week, sophisticated styles that you simply cannot miss. With comfort, quality and an eye for detail, these can't-go-wrong pieces form the foundation of every wardrobe.

SAITN STEVE is a special collaboration between LEXSON founder Maarten Janse and Dedicated owner Jan Diebels. Two ultra-stubborn friends who support each other through thick and thin, but are also both as stubborn as they are passionate. As a distributor and retailer, they regularly face each other in the showroom. But despite all the clashes and cat fights, these ruffs have been dating each other for over 13 years and they always know how to bring out the best in each other. Last summer, the enterprising "besties" therefore took a daring step: they joined forces to make a shared dream come true. Right now. Because more than ever it is all about joining forces, entering into partnerships and wanting to be successful together. SAINT STEVE is a brand with a friend.

Just like the friendship of its founders, SAINT STEVE revolves around a rock-solid foundation. One that in this case consists of a strong example of fit perfection and quality in the broadest sense of the word. The styles are portable in many different ways and match both the neutrals and the eye-catchers in your closet. SAINT STEVE literally suits every man and every occasion. Whether your day consists of business, hanging out on the couch or barbecuing. In addition, the brand always works with a wide measuring bow that runs from S to XXL, so that the designs are worn by a wide target group.

From waffle knit to zip-up sweater. SAINT STEVE brings a number of sophisticated styles, textures and colors to the men's wardrobe every season. In addition, the label has a very strong NOOS program starring a wear-with-anything crew neck sweater that is available in a rich palette of colors. Think deep black and dark navy, but less obvious shades such as green mist and rose melange also make their appearance in the collection. Because why would you keep looking for the next best thing, when you have the ultimate sweater in your closet?