New creative collective uses fashion and art to educate youth

A creative collective of artists based in New York and London are connecting over their shared desire to use fashion, art and music to change today's fragmented international political climate. Called the Dozens Collective, now part of the New York-based creative-technology incubator Floreo Labs, the group started as a streetwear fashion brand that has since grown into a design agency full of creatives using their artwork to bring their cultural views to the the fore.

The Dozens aims to creatively educate active youth about the benefits of global political awareness. Together with Luna Legacy, a music-minded community of conscious artists and activists from London, the two groups are connecting this spring on Smoke + Apple, a creative showcase designed to nurture a positive impact on global communities by helping them raise political awareness through music events, creative pop-ups, political awareness campaigns, artistic collaborations and many more cross-cultural artistic events. The event will take place in Brooklyn on May 2nd.

The power and ideas from the collective will be commemorated in the showcase of performing artists based on both sides of "the pond," as well as a new collection of The Dozens-branded media, apparel and accessories, available on location at Kinfolk 94 in Brooklyn during the show and for a limited time on The Dozens website.

For further information visit www.buythedozens.co.

Logo courtesy of The Dozens