New dates European Bridal Week 2020 announced

After thoroughly and heedful consideration, United Fairs BV have taken the decision to reschedule European Bridal Week 2020. Putting the safety and well-being of exhibitors and visitors alike as a first priority, European Bridal Week will now take place from 16-18 May 2020.

This decision was taken following detailed consultation with Messe Essen and in cooperation with the authorities of the city council of Essen.

“Our partners, exhibitors and visitors trust us.” says Siegrid Hampsink, Event Director of European Bridal Week. “This not only when it comes to the professional and successful handling of an international bridal show as European Bridal Week in Essen in Germany.

They can also have this trust in us when we make decisions about critical situations in the interests of their safety and to support them within the bridal industry.”

With re-scheduling European Bridal Week, United Fairs and their partners are following the recommendation of the crisis management team of the German Federal Government to take into account the principles of the Robert Koch Institute when assessing the risk of major events.

However, European Bridal Week will keep the same setup as planned, with high-class brands unveiling their newest collections to secure an early delivery for retailers, and with live fashion shows giving visitors inspiration for the upcoming season.

All current registrations are still valid; pre-registration will stay open to enable visitors to register for the event mid May. You can register via our website: https://europeanbridalweek.com/

If you have any questions, please get in touch and email us on [email protected]

We are looking forward to seeing you in Essen,

Team European Bridal Week