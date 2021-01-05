New Edition is looking for agents to represent its colourful design label Pip Studio

New Edition is a company specialised in the development, production, marketing and sales of licensed brands and products. It is currently on the search for reliable homewear distributors or independent sales agents to represent its licensed partner Pip Studio, a well-known Dutch design label.

FashionUnited spoke to New Edition’s senior sales manager Jurgen Pelsmaeker about what is the company’s ethos: “Our customers, we are very passionate in what we do and we take the extra mile.” Pip Studio is all about making everyday life more beautiful with colourful designs and unique touches. Pelsmaeker added: “I imagine a fashionable lady who recognises vintage designs wearing Pip Studio’s homewear collection.”

Pip Studio is available in over 40 countries and New Edition’s “main focus and ambition is to establish our homewear collections globally,” Pelsmaeker said.

As an independent distributor or sales agent everyday will be different

“At New Edition, as an independent distributor or sales agent everyday will be different,” Pelsmaeker said.

With the ongoing pandemic, it is important for New Edition that the new distributor or sales agent has knowledge of working with sales portals/ tools and online B2B and B2C marketplaces as they are currently the most important platforms to present brands on and to support its customers.

Pelsmaeker: “It is essential for potential candidates to have knowledge on the latest trends and collections in the market as Pip Studio comes out with two collections every year which are always on trend with the latest styles, colours and designs for the spring/summer and fall/winter seasons.

“We are looking for someone to maintain and further develop our current retail network, handle visits and presentations to retailers, implement sales activities and new product introductions, attend our national and international trade shows in cities such as Paris and Frankfurt so that there is always a spokesperson for the UK.

“It is important to us that the distributor or sales agent chosen is well known in the homewear and lifestyle industry and already have an established customer base. This person must have strong communication and presentation skills, as well as a commercial drive, strong visual appearance in the retail market and be ambitious to achieve set targets.”