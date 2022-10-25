New Elsewhere Flash Collection: “From simplicity to statement pieces”

Ta-da! The new interim Elsewhere collection has arrived. The collection, consisting of four extraordinary qualities, excels in both surprising, but also familiar designs. Whether you love simplicity or are looking for a statement piece: the Flash Collection has it all.

Knitted top

Perhaps the most eye-catching item in the collection is the striped top, made from a beautiful cotton blend. The sweater - knitted by hand - simultaneously exudes simplicity and originality. The top can be worn in a multitude of different ways. For example, as an eye-catcher with black trousers, or dressed-up with a black jacket. You can create a more casual look by wearing the sweater like a sleeveless sweater on top of the poplin blouse from the Basic Collection.

Comfortable jacquard

Another highlight is the jacquard quality, with a woven graphic pattern. The fabric, which boasts a double-sided design, contains elastane and is therefore incredibly comfortable. The 'triangle' pattern will turn each item into a unique piece: the tunic with the turtleneck, the trousers with the wide 'turnup' and the waistcoat. A star role has been reserved for the stylish long blazer or transitional jacket. The bow details on the sleeves and the split with buttons at the back have transformed this jacket into a true showpiece.

Sturdy punto

The black punto quality is a sturdy jersey which feels soft to the touch, looks gloriously rich, is colourfast and stays in shape for a long time. The fabric in this collection has been processed into ankle-length culottes with playful zips in the wide leg, a stylish long cardigan or blazer with a two-way zip, which you can also wear as a dress, and a short jacket which can be worn to create a sporty, casual or dressy style.

Print jersey

What is an Elsewhere collection without a jersey? This time round, designer Anne has designed a playful print in black-grey and an embossed jersey in uni black, which offers everything the Elsewhere woman could possibly desire. Will it be the elegant yet playful dress with striking pockets? The tunic with a zip and split in the front? Or those lovely trousers with the tapered legs?

Fresh wind

The Flash Collection will be delivered in early November and will perfectly complement the collection currently in stores. The Flash Collection will allow you to beautifully mix and match everything and will definitely blow a breath of fresh air right through the (web) store.

About Elsewhere

Elsewhere is a quirky Dutch women's brand. Elsewhere works with sustainable European fabrics and materials as much as possible.

Elsewhere is located in an energy neutral building in Andelst and boasts its own sewing studio in Poland.

Curious about Elsewhere? Then contact Peggy Verwoerd via sales@elsewherefashion.com