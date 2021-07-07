We are proud to announce that our brand new NXS Denim Collection is finally here! After months of focus and hard work we are back with improved and perfected fits and washes. We have partnered up with new manufacturers to ensure we use the best quality denim. The collection contains three different fits: slim, regular and tapered. Designed in four extra qualities, giving you a total of ten washes to choose from. Every pair of jeans comes with a sixth hidden pocket, specially designed to carry your phone. Suiting our visual identity we created a new look and feel for the finishing of our denim. The labelling, metal trims and back patch are all freshly designed in a color theme which references authentic denim from the sixties and seventies. The result is a perfect fit for every man, looking for a pair of jeans that won’t hold him back. And because we have included our jeans in the modernized NOOS System, fast delivery is always guaranteed. To complete the collection we added a range of tops, including our essential denim jackets, round neck sweaters, hoodies, and a heavier tee in our signature NXS denim colors, ecru and authentic red.

The No Excess man is a dedicated sports enthusiast. Sports are leading throughout our communication. Why sports? Because it's for everyone and every moment. Sports are exciting, energetic and entertaining. It connects friends, families and coworkers. But unfortunately, sports are not self-evident for everyone. About 200,000 people in The Netherlands suffer from muscle diseases, including 20,000 children. Spieren Voor Spieren Foundation is fully committed to defeating all children’s muscle diseases – so everyone can move around freely, without their body holding them back. No Excess would be honored to contribute to this beautiful goal. That’s why we will donate 1% of our denim collection turnover to Spieren Voor Spieren. So everyone can be a sports enthusiast. Not only next to the field, but on it as well. Experience the comfort of No Excess.