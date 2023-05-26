New Raptor Pro: Osprey’s Most Advanced Biking Pack Yet

Built specifically for dropping into the steepest lines and tackling the trickiest terrains, Osprey takes protection up a notch with its new Raptor Pro. It includes a D30 full back protector for impact absorption and deluxe organisation for tools, padding and more, making it ideal for anything from the bike park to the longest freeride missions.

When we have full-day-rides on tap, our go to bag is the brand new Raptor Pro. The capacity for gear, water, and the added confidence of protection make it the obvious choice. Trek Bikes

Picture: Osprey, courtesy of the brand

Here is what makes the Raptor Pro useful for any biking enthusiast:

D3O® BP4 Full Back CE Level 1 Protector: helps absorb impact in the event of a fall

Secure side panel pockets with dual compression for leg/arm protection storage

Fully padded front shield with upper compression for full face helmets

Scratch-free, heat-embossed zippered slash pocket for sunglasses and electronics

Stretch mesh zippered hipbelt pockets provide on-trail access for small items

Hydration sleeve ready for an Osprey 2.5 L Hydraulics™ Reservoir with direct-zip access and hose path for easy loading

LidLock bike helmet attachment

Blinky light attachment and reflective patch for safety

Removable roll-up tool pouch keeps tools handy and organised

Lightweight sternum strap magnet for easy access to water

Bike tool organisation in main compartment