New Raptor Pro: Osprey’s Most Advanced Biking Pack Yet

Built specifically for dropping into the steepest lines and tackling the trickiest terrains, Osprey takes protection up a notch with its new Raptor Pro. It includes a D30 full back protector for impact absorption and deluxe organisation for tools, padding and more, making it ideal for anything from the bike park to the longest freeride missions.
When we have full-day-rides on tap, our go to bag is the brand new Raptor Pro. The capacity for gear, water, and the added confidence of protection make it the obvious choice.
Here is what makes the Raptor Pro useful for any biking enthusiast:
D3O® BP4 Full Back CE Level 1 Protector: helps absorb impact in the event of a fall
Secure side panel pockets with dual compression for leg/arm protection storage
Fully padded front shield with upper compression for full face helmets
Scratch-free, heat-embossed zippered slash pocket for sunglasses and electronics
Stretch mesh zippered hipbelt pockets provide on-trail access for small items
Hydration sleeve ready for an Osprey 2.5 L Hydraulics™ Reservoir with direct-zip access and hose path for easy loading
LidLock bike helmet attachment
Blinky light attachment and reflective patch for safety
Removable roll-up tool pouch keeps tools handy and organised
Lightweight sternum strap magnet for easy access to water