New sneaker brand Solk unveils its first biocircular shoe

After developing millions of shoes for global brands such as Adidas, On Running, Helly Hansen and Zara, David Solk and Irmi Kreuzer decided to launch their own brand, combining comfort, style and responsibility.

At the Global Fashion Summit, which also addressed the rights of nature, they presented their first model, the ‘Fade 101’ sneaker, which is durable and compostable.

“For decades, we produced shoes for other brands. Now, we have built the kind of product we always hoped someone would: one that feels great and leaves no harm behind,” comments Solk in a press release.

Made to fade. Credits: Solk

All components of the ‘Fade 101’ were developed, according to the Swiss brand, based on strict criteria, as they must be completely harmless to people and the environment at the end of the product’s life.

The choice fell on chrome-free leather (‘from responsibly kept European cattle’), a 100 percent bio-based and seamlessly knitted inner lining that avoids textile waste, straps, laces made of Tencel and yarns, as well as a sole made of pure natural rubber and compostable foam.

“Every fibre, every stitch, every material choice, the design and manufacturing and the end-of-life solution has been made with one goal: to be ultimately harmless to our environment,” explains Solk.

The sole of the ‘Fade 101’ is made of pure natural rubber and compostable foam. Credits: Solk

The choice of the upper material, leather, is surprising, however, as leather takes 50 years or more to decompose; most natural fibres such as cotton (a couple of months) or wool (about four years) decompose much faster.

The leather cutting is AI-controlled to reduce waste and is done on machinery specially repurposed for Solk.

At the end of the product lifecycle, Solk takes back worn-out sneakers and turns them into compost in its in-house composting process. All materials were previously independently tested for over 200 potentially hazardous substances and for their plant compatibility after composting.

From shoe to compost. Image: Solk

Production takes place in the brand's own factory in Vietnam. This allows the brand to maintain control over materials, methods and fair working conditions.

The ‘Fade 101’ is available in four colourways — Ivory, Black, Sand and Ember — and costs around 250 euros. The sneaker can be pre-ordered now on the brand’s website, with delivery expected in October.