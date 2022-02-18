New York fashion week 2022 trends

As both consumers and designers emerge from the pandemic, new mindsets are forming around fashion. Collections that focused on personality and individuality, the real lives of their audiences, and their wants and needs introduced a winning combination of both practicality, functionality and versatility, and an expressive, playful, creative freedom to the New York runways.

Peter Do

The end of lockdown living heralded a revival for the tailored suit at Peter Do. The ultra-formal tailoring of the past made way for more relaxed day suits, expressively cut, and teamed with soft separates. In a colour palette limited to just four shades of black, white, grey and camel, Do played with proportion, elongating silhouettes and up-sizing jackets to outerwear scale. Slouchy knits and A-line skirts and dresses softened the mood further, providing a contrast to more structured looks.

Tory Burch

Like Peter Do, Tory Burch also tapped into post-pandemic consumer mindset shifts. Women expressing their personalities in creative ways inspired Burch’s wide-ranging collection that included voluminous silhouettes dramatically cinched, high waists and tapered lengths all designed for layering with tees and slinky knits. An outerwear focus, day-to-night versatility and low-heeled footwear put practicality at the forefront whilst textural surfaces, sparkling lurex and embellishments provided a welcome sense of fun.

Coach

Creating miniature capsule collections within the single show framework offered up a dynamic, multi-thematic experience at Coach. A feeling of retro romance underpinned all the individual capsules however, with sweet babydoll knit dresses, 70s shearlings and puffer jackets, upcycled leathers and 90s graffiti graphics whilst offbeat styling and genderless pieces such as the corduroy wrap skirts, reflected the diversity and individuality with which real consumers, and Coach’s customers, dress.

