New York Fashion Week Bridal SS27 trends: From basque-waists to statement veils

New York Fashion Week Bridal (NYFWB) took place in early April 2026 with several returning bridal favorites, including Galia Lahav, Anne Barge, Ines Di Santo, Mira Zwillinger and Sareh Nouri.

It’s a huge market. The US wedding industry, valued at approximately 66 billion dollars in 2025, acts as a major economic engine for both specialized and general retailers. Beyond the 4.4 billion dollars generated by bridal boutiques, this massive spend creates a "ripple effect" that benefits a wide range of retail sectors through cross-category spending.

As an added bonus, multiple wardrobe changes have become the new standard for the modern bride, allowing designers to experiment with non-traditional pieces like bridal mini-skirts and pant suits. Even so, the classic floor-sweeping gown with or without a veil remains a favorite. Here are the key trends in traditional bridal looks from the NYFWB SS27.

Sculpted necklines

Most designers favored strapless gowns with fitted bodices, moving away from the traditional straight-across neckline in favor of more sculpted shapes such as sweetheart, cat-eye, and scalloped finishes.

Galia Lahav Bridal SS27

Credits: Galia Lahav brd PO S27 058 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A form-fitting mermaid silhouette with a sweetheart neckline and basque-waisted corset top in corded French lace embroidered with pearls: detachable arms and train.

Jenny Yoo Bridal SS27

Credits: Jenny Yoo brd PO S27 030 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strapless gown with a cat-eye neckline, fitted bodice and voluminous skirt all in white floral-inspired cutouts.

Monique Lhuillier Bridal SS27

Credits: Lhuillier brd PO S27 017

The ‘June:’ a strapless gown in silk with a sweetheart neckline in three-dimensional embroidered lace.

Basque-waist wedding dresses

Often associated with Victorian-era fashion, a basque-waist wedding dress features a fitted, structured bodice that extends below the natural waistline, dipping into a distinct Vee shape to accentuate curves.

Jenny Yoo Bridal SS27

Credits: Jenny Yoo brd PO S27 009 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Alva,’ a strapless gown with a structured, corset-style bodice. The gown is crafted from a textured jacquard material featuring large, tonal floral motifs that add a modern, dimensional look to the traditional silhouette.

Poeza Bridal SS27

Credits: Poeza brd PO S27 004 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strapless, structured corset with a sculpted neckline and prominent boning detail, a classic basque waistline and a full skirt was crafted from Mikado fabric.

Gustavo Verdin Bridal SS27

Credits: Verdin brd PO S27 018 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A classic off-the-shoulder, floor-length satin ball gown with a structured corset bodice, defined bra neckline and a basque waistline.

A-Line Gowns

An A-line wedding dress is a classic, universally flattering silhouette characterized by a fitted bodice that narrows at the waist and gently flares out to the ground, creating an "A" shape.

Andrew Kwon Bridal SS27

Credits: Andrew Kwon brd PO S27 003 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A dress with an A-line silhouette, a corseted bodice with a scalloped neckline, and intricate all-over floral lace embroidery.

Ines Di Santo / V by Veronica Di Santo Bridal SS27

Credits: Ines Di Santo brd PO S27 019 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strapless lace gown with an A-line silhouette, a corseted bodice and detachable sleeves.

Katherine Tash Bridal SS27

Credits: Tash brd PO S27 015 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Rosalie:’ a strapless A-line wedding gown with bodice and a full, sweeping skirt crafted from one-piece of corded lace.

Gowns with a sculpted silhouette

These gowns balance architectural draping with modern romantic details, combining 17th-century inspiration with contemporary precision.

Alon Livne Bridal SS27

Credits: Alon Livne brd PO S27 012 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A taffeta ball gown featuring a structured corset with visible boning and a voluminous draped skirt with frontal folds.

Anne Barge Bridal SS27

Credits: Anne Barge brd PO S27 018 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A voluminous duchess satin ball gown with a strapless sweetheart bodice with intricate lace detailing and a skirt characterized by dramatic, architectural pickups.

Milla Nova Bridal SS27

Credits: Milla Nova brd PO S27 017 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Eclipsa’: a sculptural, off-the-shoulder satin ball gown with a structured corset bodice, intricate, celestial-inspired beadwork and a basque waist. A full, voluminous skirt with artistic pleating and drapery.

Column gowns with a train

Column bridal gowns with trains offered a refined alternative to fuller silhouettes, combining the clean, elongated line of a slim gown with the drama of a trailing finish. It’s a look that would appeal to a modern bride looking for a minimalistic look with a touch of tradition.

Francesca Miranda Bridal SS27

Credits: Francesca Miranda brd PO S27 012 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Retratos’: a gown with a high, mock-neck collar and long sleeves crafted from intricate lace. The silhouette is fitted through the bodice and hips, flaring into a dramatic train. handmade by artisans in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Galia Lahav Bridal SS27

Credits: Galia Lahav brd PO S27 017 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A gown with a sweetheart neckline, fitted long sleeves and a semi-sheer mermaid skirt that flows into a long train, all made of corded French lace embroidered with pearls.

Sareh Nouri Bridal SS27

Credits: Sareh Nouri brd PO S27 029 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Rumi:’ a gown with a straight neckline with a detachable high-neck bolero and matching detachable overskirt with a dramatic train both in Alencon lace.

Pink and blush gowns

Many designers offered up one or two gowns in muted shades of colors other than white or ivory, but the prettiest of pale pink was the standout shade.

Anne Barge Bridal SS27

Credits: Anne Barge brd PO S27 005 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Harlow:’ a blush-colored, strapless gown with a sculptural silhouette, an oversized architectural bow and covered tiny buttons at the back.

Jaclyn Whyte Bridal SS27

Credits: Jaclyn brd PO S27 023 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The ‘Stella:’, classic ballgown silhouette with an intricate all-over lace design that transitions from ivory on the bodice to a romantic soft pink throughout the voluminous skirt.

Nardos Bridal SS27

Credits: Nardos brd PO S27 016 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A strapless ball gown in a soft pink hue, featuring intricate pink and green floral embroidery that cascades down the bodice and skirt. The ensemble is completed with a long, sheer matching pink veil.

Statement veils

Unlike standard veils that gather at a comb, these statement veils sit flat over the head, like a classic mantilla, creating a stunning frame for the bride’s face and shoulders, acting like a soft-focus filter. Its signature circular or oval shape is bordered entirely by lace.

Alon Livne Bridal SS27

Credits: Alon Livne brd PO S27 007 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The 'Celine Scarf', a wide, intricate lace accessory that can be styled as a veil or wrap matches the Celine gown.

Alyssa Kristin Bridal SS27

Credits: Kristin brd PO S27 003 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A French Chantilly lace veil with a border in a floral pattern.

Francesco Scognamiglio Bridal SS27

Credits: Scognamiglio brd PO S27 003 ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A veil with three-dimensional floral and leaf lace appliqués to match the gown.