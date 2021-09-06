After two seasons of virtual shows, New York Fashion Week returns at a time when the pandemic has reached new fever pitch, a surge in new cases and deaths, with higher numbers reported in comparison to last summer, when the CFDA cancelled the event. With European buyers and press facing quarantine and government restrictions on return from traveling to the U.S. attendance will largely be local.

But too much is at stake this season to consider postponement, with a host of American designers returning to the New York runway and a bonafide buzz surrounding NYFW that hasn’t been felt for years. After the consecutive virtual weeks, the return of live shows and well-known names might just be what the ailing industry needs.

The annual Met gala, a draw for international press and celebrities, has been re-scheduled for this week, and like most events will require proof of vaccination. Masks are thought to not be mandatory.

New York-based designers return home

Peter Do, Thom Browne and Rodarte are all showing on the official calendar this week, their shows highly anticipated in comparison to an event devoid of star designers. Marc Jacobs, a stalwart of NYFW, is absent this season after presenting SS22 in June, but high levels of goodwill aim to give New York fashion week a boon and rebirth.

While the week officially kicks off on Wednesday, the CFDA’s American Collections Calendar Initiative will be shown on Tuesday, including designers Christian Siriano and Fashion Row.