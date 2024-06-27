Next-Gen retail: how agencies and retailers serve the new generation of consumers

Fashion consumers represent a range of characters, each with their own unique preferences. Whilst some are looking for a lavish statement piece, others crave timelessness and artisanal perfection. With social media accelerating the pace of change in fashion, there are fewer factors holding consumer groups together. Among younger Gen-Z individuals, however, there are some shared values driving the market. These include sustainability and heritage. The search for the perfect garment that stands the test of time and comes from a fair production chain ranks high among young, urban groups. Tapping into these desires and curating the ultimate mix of brands and styles is a craft that agencies and retailers have been mastering for decades.

Need for sustainability

Increasingly, young people are emphasising the importance of sustainable fashion. According to the 2022 sustainability report from UNiDAYS, the world’s largest Student Affinity Network, 67% of Gen Z consumers purchase from brands that appeal to their social conscience. Within this landscape of social conscience, relatability and accessible prices remain important. The report shows that if this generation had more money to spend on brands with ethical practices, they would. Finding the perfect balance between price, sustainability and authenticity is an ongoing journey, one that retailers have the responsibility of conveying as effectively as possible within their offering and retail space.

Strategic collaboration

The collaboration between Belgian agency Fashion Club 70 (FC70) and Guess Jeans is a powerful example of how strategic collaborations can transform retail experiences. FashionUnited sat down with Esther Kempenaers and Lien Maldoy, sales executives at FC70 for Guess Jeans in the Benelux, to find out more about this strategic partnership.

Lien Maldoy in Fashion Club 70 showroom (not of Guess Jeans) Credits: Fashion Club 70

Front runner agency Fashion Club 70

Assisting retailers around the Benelux in offering the latest styles, is Fashion Club 70 (FC70). This leading European fashion distributor, founded in the 1970s, has a wide range of contemporary and classic brands in its portfolio. With a network of more than 1,100 retail customers, they ensure fashion lovers find their favourite brands nearby. The agency was founded by Luc Dheedene, who started his career in Brussels and later embraced Italian fashion by collaborating with iconic brands such as Moschino and Versace. Dheedene's sons now run the company and continue the tradition of loyalty, personal service and long-term relationships. Whilst Italian brands remain a large part of FC70's range, their portfolio is expanding to include international brands in response to the rise of a sleek and contemporary vibe among retailers and consumers. Continuing the legacy of iconic brands and remaining relevant in an ever-changing market shows itself in the broad curation of brands that FC70 represents.

Credits: Fashion Club 70

Credits: Fashion Club 70

Guess Jeans

Guess Jeans is a recently added gem within this portfolio, appealing to retailers looking to offer affordable and sustainably produced denim. The brand, founded by Paul Marciano in the 1980s, fits perfectly with FC70's family values and business trajectory. Guess Jeans joins FC70's iconic denim brand line and represents a new and younger direction, which is reflected in the complete approach to Guess Jeans design, production and marketing. Guess is a trusted and long-term partner of FC70, but Guess Jeans is seen and positioned by FC70 as completely separate from the parent brand. According to Kempenaers and Maldoy, this is an important distinction. Whereas Guess stands for an exuberant and adventurous lifestyle, Guess Jeans capitalises on its vintage heritage and timeless classics. British model and actress Iris Law and football player Trent Arnold, the new ambassadors of Guess Jeans, embody the fresh character of the brand and contribute to recognisability for media literate Gen Z.

Iris Law Credits: Guess Jeans

Classic garments with a story

Targeting a young, urban consumer, Guess Jeans emphasises sustainability and heritage. It is up to FC70 to ensure Guess Jeans reaches suitable retailers, that in turn reach the desired target consumer. Retailers that target these young, urban consumers value clothing brands that tell a strong and authentic story. These brands should not only be fashionable, but also ethical and sustainable. In the retail environment, this is reflected in a multi faceted approach to the modern aesthetic and values. Offering a complete experience, from working together with the retailer to curate the right pieces from each upcoming collection or never out of stock, to providing shop-in shop material and informative materials, FC70 and Guess Jeans work together to engage the ideal customer. The recently opened Guess store in Amsterdam is completely made of sustainable, recycled and local items. This narrative continues in all shop-in-shop experiences, contributing to the wholly circular philosophy of Guess Jeans. FC70 sees the never out of stock nature of Guess Jeans denim and consumer search for heritage and timelessness as going hand in hand.

Guess Jeans Store on the Kalverstraat, Amsterdam Credits: Guess Jeans

The Next 40 Years of Denim

With the launch of their innovative 'air-wash' technology as a sustainable alternative to traditional denim stonewashing, Guess Jeans has re-entered the market as a game changer with the Next 40 Years of Denim campaign. Based on the previous 40 years of denim heritage, Guess Jeans is committed to cutting edge innovation and making every part of their products as responsible as possible.With an environmentally conscious approach to styles rooted in fashion history, combined with an accessible price starting from 89 euros per pair, Guess Jeans has managed to respond to the desires, values and financial capabilities of the modern consumer. FC70 recognises this complete approach as an opportunity for classic retailers to include an accessible yet sophisticated denim brand in their assortment.

By responding to the growing demand for sustainable and ethical fashion, while emphasising the values of heritage and innovation, Guess Jeans and FC70 know how to capture the hearts of young, urban consumers. For retailers in the Benelux, this partnership offers a unique opportunity to offer a brand that is not only fashionable and affordable, but also meets the high ethical and environmental standards demanded by modern consumers. FC70's deep knowledge of the market and their ability to get the right products to the right places make them an indispensable link in the emerging success of Guess Jeans. It is a partnership that not only contributes to the growth of both companies, but also to a more sustainable and ethical fashion industry.

Credits: Guess Jeans