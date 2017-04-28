Nike files for high-performance denim patent

Activewear and footwear company Nike just filed for a new kind of patent. Securing a patent for “architecturally reinforced denim,” the brand is essentially confirming its entry into the denim market.

The denim in question represents an infusion of both leggings and jeans. Similar to an athleisure style, the activewear piece seems to be suitable both for everyday casual wear as well as for fitness. According to WWD, the fabric used for the denim has performance advantages including “moisture management” and “high tenacity.” As Nike is known as a leader in the activewear industry, its no surprise that its denim would follow suit. ““While denim is a relatively tough and durable fabric, conventional denim lacks the resilience and other performance and/or comfort characteristics desired for athletic endeavors, particularly extreme sports,” the company stated in its patent, as reported by the publication.

This serves as the company’s first time filing a patent for denim. The patent proves Nike is aiming to stay a viable force in fashion, moving forward and expanding its offering. Although its shoe market is safe, the company may be using denim as a way to propel its everyday wear. Only time will tell if this high-performance denim joggers will prove to be successful.