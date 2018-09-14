Nike is redefining what it means to be an athlete

Nike is gearing up to make history. The sportswear giant will open its new flagship store in New York in early 2019, which is set to ring in a new chapter in the brand’s retail presence and become a key destination for Nike fans from across the world.

The 69 000 square feet store at 650 Fifth Avenue at West 52nd Street is promising to be like no other, creating an immersive brand environment that puts its customers and local community at the centre and delivers a unique experience that combines physical with digital retail encompassing fashion, lifestyle, sport, technology and innovation not seen before on this scale.

The store concept has been developed around Nike’s powerful slogan “If you have a body, you are an athlete”, doing away with conventional clichés and sporting stereotypes and instead redefining what it means to be an athlete. Nike’s message is loud, clear and inclusive – everybody is an athlete. The new store reflects this mantra and empowers all customers to fulfil their athletic and lifestyle goals.

Over four floors Nike will offer a multi-sport assortment of state-of-the-art product and services, while the lower level will be home to Hyperlive, Nike’s new small-format retail concept that will feature a curated, data-driven mix of local essential products, inspired by the sporting heartbeat of the city. Services include speed lockers for easy pick-up and returns, along with a sneaker bar where customers can receive individual style advice.

The fifth floor, meanwhile, will be accessible only to NikePlus members and will be home to yet more exclusive products and services, including one-on-one appointments with highly-trained Nike experts, push notifications based on preferences to determine product availability, as well as a seamless digital checkout in the Nike app.

While full details remain under wraps for now, the new Nike flagship is set to be a game changer for the brand and there is already a huge amount of buzz and anticipation ahead of the opening. Nike is shaping the future of active lifestyle retail, and it needs the best staff in the game to share and fulfil its ambitious goals.