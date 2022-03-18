Nike launches female focused Athlete think Tank

Nike has launched the Nike Athlete Think Tank, focused on nurturing more meaningful relationships with athletes, particularly women in sport.

The 13-founding member think tank, in partnership with CAF America (Charities Aid Foundation America), will fund for 1.3 million dollars across 20 grants. Throughout the past year, Nike leadership invited athletes to the table and asked for their unfiltered feedback, the sporting giant said in a press release. “We opened up the conversation to hear their insights and help inform where we can be better,” says Tanya Hvizdak, VP, Women’s Global Sports Marketing. “We specifically asked how they believe sport can move the world forward, how we can help break barriers to sport, and how we can better leverage their input and ideas.”

The group includes iconic athletes Ada Hegerberg, Angela Davis and Serena Williams. The members emphasized the financial aspect of creating access to sport and the importance of bringing everyone, especially athletes with disabilities, into inclusion initiatives. Nike said many reflected on their personal challenges and barriers faced along the way, often alleviated by programs and scholarships that set them up for success.

“Having female athletes be part of these conversations is critical to not just Nike's development as a company, but to sport development in general,” says fencer and Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad.

“We initiated the Nike Athlete Think Tank to turn insights into action,” says Whitney Malkiel, Global VP/GM of Nike Women. “Our greatest strength has always been our partnerships with the world’s best individual athletes. For the first time, we’ve united a collective of female icons that span across sports and countries to help us shape strategies that will improve the experience of all girls and women in sport.”