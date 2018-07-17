Nike New York Flagship Store Manhattan opening

Nike’s new flagship store, covering more than 69,000 square feet at 650 Fifth Avenue at West 52nd Street, will open in early 2019.

“Our new flagship store is about serving all of our consumers - especially our NikePlus members — with pinnacle innovative products, a unique design and environment and the very best of personalized service,” says Heidi O’Neill, President of Nike Direct.

Floors one through four of the forthcoming store will feature a multi-sport assortment of product innovation and services. The lower level will be home to Hyperlive, Nike’s new small-format retail concept (which was unveiled during the company’s recent investor day) that will feature a curated, data-driven assortment of local essential products, inspired by the sporting heartbeat of the city. Services there include speed lockers for easy pick-up and returns, along with a sneaker bar for style advice.

The fifth floor, a NikePlus members-only destination, will provide access to unique products, experiences and customization opportunities. Members will also enjoy access to Nike Expert sessions — one-on-one appointments with a highly-trained Nike Expert who can offer personal shopping and advice on all aspects of their sport goals and product needs.

When members check into the store they can receive push notifications based on preferences and their membership profiles. And when they scan a shoe using their phone’s camera, they’ll gain instant access to what’s available in their size and preferred color. NikePlus members will also be able to skip the line and instantly purchase product through a seamless digital checkout in the Nike app.

As part of the company’s Nike Direct strategy to continue connecting with consumers personally through premium products, experiences and services, the current Niketown New York store at 6 East 57th Street will close in Spring 2018.