Nike outpaced luxury brands in Olympics earned media

In a striking demonstration of marketing prowess during the 2024 Olympics, Nike has emerged as the clear leader in Earned Media Value (EMV), according to data from WeArisma, an earned media analytics platform. The sportswear giant generated 238.8m dollars in EMV, outperforming high-end fashion houses Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Nike's success stemmed from its adept use of Olympic ambassadors and engagement with broader cultural narratives. Basketball icon LeBron James proved particularly valuable, contributing $21m in EMV through 9.6m social media engagements.

Luxury brands also made their mark, with Louis Vuitton and Dior achieving EMVs of 63.4m dollars and 61.5m dollars respectively. Their strategies encompassed both direct ambassador posts and secondary influence through press and celebrity discussions. Louis Vuitton's innovative showcase of the Olympic torch in its signature trunk design exemplified this approach.

Adidas, while trailing the leaders with 29.9m dollars in EMV, demonstrated the efficacy of focused ambassador collaborations. The German sportswear company derived 61 percent of its total media value from first-degree influence - direct posts from ambassadors' social media accounts. Key partnerships included Pharrell Williams, who wore Adidas while lighting the Olympic torch, and athletes Rebeca Andrade and Tom Daley.

Other notable performers included Ralph Lauren, which saw a 30 percent increase in mentions and a 15 percent rise in EMV as Team USA's primary fashion partner. Samsung leveraged the global appeal of K-pop, collaborating with South Korean boyband TXT on an Olympic anthem, resulting in 42.3m dollars in EMV.

Building communities and cultural relevance

Jenny Tsai, CEO and Founder of WeArisma, commented: "The buying journey has become more multi-faceted and driven by inspiration, exploration, community, and loyalty. The Olympics is a key event for brands to be part of the culture and embrace communities and the ambassadors that have influence."

While Nike dominated the EMV rankings, some analysts suggest Adidas may be the true victor. The company's strategic focus on Olympic ambassadors and cultural moments has yielded significant gains in engagement, potentially offering a blueprint for maximising impact in global events.