Nike releases third Chelsea kit, inspired by London culture

Nike have unveiled its third kit for Chelsea FC, reflective of a modern era for the UK’s popular football club, characterised by youthful energy and “everything that represents.”

Chelsea has long had an association with fashion, with Nike teaming up with Chelsea fans who work in the fashion industry to inform the kit design. Chelsea FC said “engaging with them and leveraging their perspectives allowed us to create a collection that is a true reflection of the club and its supporters.”

Outerwear as a staple of London streetwear fashion became a theme of inspiration, injecting bold prints and colours such as those synonymous with Nike’s all conditions gear. A ‘Pride of London’ logo is also present on the inside of the jersey, serving as a reminder of the club’s values and status in the capital.

The kit is produced using 100 percent recycled polyester sourced from recycled plastic bottles. The collection is available for Nike members via its online store and will be rolled out to select retailers from September 2.