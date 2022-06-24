NITYA | Eternal Voyage - Bav Tailor SPRING | SUMMER 2023 Collection

SS23 – inspired by the eternal connection between two souls through a voyage of promises across enchanted waters.

A nature positive collection of quintessential and gender-neutral silhouettes focused on a syntrophy of conscious luxury and responsibility through new innovative materials such as TENCEL™ LUXE, a syntrophic collaboration inspired by texture, transformation, and transparency. Pieces such as the Bliss Tailleur, Shakti Ananda Jumpsuit or Top infuse sensations of breathability and liquid lustre. From nature to skin to nature, TENCEL™ LUXE endless filament is derived from wood grown in renewable, sustainably managed forests, in line with the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy. It is produced in an environmentally sound closed-loop lyocell process that recycles process water and reuses the solvent at a recovery rate of more than 99%. TENCEL™ LUXE is registered with The Vegan Society—and biodegradable.

The BAV TAiLOR “Artisanal Lab” platform sees a continued evolution of the project which endeavours to showcase the refined craftsmanship of global artisans and promote creative talent.

This season presents a two new artisan projects focusing on the intricate weaving techniques from Vietnam and Beirut.

A free-spirited collection, for the worldly nomad.

Discover the complete Nitya SS23 collection which will be presented during the upcoming fashion weeks:

BAV TAiLOR Sales Campaign

Viceversa Showroom Milano: 16 June -16 July 2022

CIFF 59 @ SUSTAIN stand E-Nord 001 Copenhagen: 10 -12 August 2022

LFW Digital & Presentation: 16 – 20 Sept 2022

Viceversa Showroom Milano: 1 Sept – 15 October 2022

Viceversa Showroom Paris– 28 Sept – 4 Oct 2022

ABOUT BAV TAiLOR

BAV TAiLOR | conscious luxury - a holistic sphere to educate and inspire individuals to live responsibly, follow best practice sustainability models and discover narratives of our conscious luxury products ethically produced by light workers bearing the 100% Made in Italy authenticity hallmark as well as our Artisanal Lab capsule collaborations which strives to support global artisans renowned for their unique local craft.

Each BAV TAiLOR creation is a collective fusion of gender-neutral, generationless silhouettes and effortless geometrical volumes inspired by design, architecture and Eastern philosophies crafted from wellness certified natural or recycled materials. The brand’s DNA is built around a “360° conscious manifesto”, stemming from the digital low waste design process, innovative materials, through to an ethical and transparent production chain. The project pledges to reduce the brand’s carbon footprint whilst making social contributions through its memberships which endeavour to support the ‘United Nations Sustainable Development Goals’. A Member of Positive Luxury [nominated Social Innovator Award 2022], awarded the Butterfly Mark for a company-wide commitment to sustainability, and Common Objective [CO Leader Award 2022], through the mantra ‘respect your body+ your sphere’, the brand encourages to respect your body through the wellness materials that adorn the skin, whilst nurturing the sphere that surrounds us.

Born in London, Indian by origin, a nomad in spirit, Bav Tailor, the Founder and Conscious Creative of the brand launched in 2015, upholds the tradition of her ancestors and Grandfathers, great Sartorialists, sourcing materials from suppliers, which encapsulate excellence in innovation, craftsmanship and respectful standards. Bav Tailor, member of British Fashion Council and selected Designer by the Italian Camera Moda Fashion Trust, for the project ‘Together for Tomorrow’ and ‘CNMI Designers for the Planet’, has been awarded the first Taomoda 2020 Eco-Luxury Award, during Taormina Fashion Week, the ‘Conscious Designer’ award by the Arab Fashion Council and nominated Vogue Talent finalist of ‘Who Is On Next 2019?’, scouting project promoted by Altaroma and Vogue Italia with whom she showcased during the ‘Vogue Talents 10 Anniversary’ exhibition, each creation is an effortless tailor-made fit allowing freedom of movement, functionality, and peace of mind during one’s evolution of the conscious awareness.

The brand endeavours to not harm humans or animals for the creation of any BAV TAiLOR piece.

Premium natural fabrics as well as certified eco-sustainable materials are carefully sourced with the focus on ensuring very close-knit relationships with suppliers and agents, BAV TAiLOR aims on one spectrum to ensure that ethical work standards are upheld, whilst providing a platform ‘artisanal lab’ for young creatives to express their artistic talents, in the hope of having their work recognised by talent scouts.

Each piece in the collection soulfully categorises into silhouettes for all creeds and forms:

SHAKTI symbolises energy and empowerment. Sartorial pieces that represent liberation, movement and divine femininity. Pieces inspired by the strength of a woman, the empowering Goddess; shakti bliss jumpsuit.

DVAITA entails the concept of dualism, the existence of two separate realities. Each piece within the collection maybe worn in at least two different ways. Pieces inspired to remain multi-functional to suit all souls; dvaita chandra blazer

SUCI depicts clean and purified lines. Fabrics crisply align with the contours of the skin to cleanse the soul. Sartorial pieces inspired by Japanese origami techniques; suci bliss coat

LOKYA bestows freedom. Pieces that allow movement and flexibility. Precious noble fibres that flow freely on the skin without restrictions, delicately allowing the body and mind to breath, respecting ethics and the environment; lokya kimono coat

PRANA incorporates 3D elements which symbolise life force, an energy flow around the body. Pieces inspired by Japanese transformational reconstruction creating sartorial contours with exquisite materials that encase the body; prana bliss shirt

A project dedicated to the Existentialist, a free-spirited individual determined by independently authentic choices and actions which constitute accomplishments and their inner existence.

respect your body + your sphere