NIZA’s New Spring-Summer 2022 collection

Our Spring-Summer 2022 collection is the perfect combination of colorful prints fused with simple yet flattering cuts.

For this season we got inspiration from nature and tropical environments bringing to life timeless garments full of style and elegance. This collection proudly shows a modern vision of our personality with our signature creative style of merging fabulous colors and prints. We want to join you to enjoy this summer in total comfort by accentuating your exotic and feminine nature.

For this Spring Summer 2022 collection many of our styles have an added value. Hence, they will be carrying a special tag indicated along with the references.

Come and celebrate with us!

Niza, SS22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About NIZA

NIZA is a Spanish brand with an international presence. We have already 25 years of history in the fashion industry. Each of our designs are made of high quality fabrics and have been created by our designer Maya Varin, who brings a value added to the garment which it is reflected in the handcrafted details, embroidery and exclusive prints.

The handwork incorporated in the manufacturing process makes them unique and difficult to imitate.

We produce limited units of each design which guarantees exclusivity to our customers. In addition, the wide range of carving offered by our brand, make us consider as an accessible brand.

