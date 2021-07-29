No Excess Spring/summer 2022

No Excess

The No Excess Spring Summer ’22 collection takes you to explore new horizons. The collection is inspired by nature, using calm natural tones combined with colourful elements.

Inspired by sandy landscapes, colours such as khaki, sand, and offwhite can be found throughout the whole collection. At the start of the season, these are complemented with fresh blue tones and coral inspired by the ocean. Later this season, rich green and yellow tones and floral patterns are added.

Our nature theme is also reflected in our material choices where the focus lies on the quality of the fabrics. A variety of soft materials and natural fabrics such as linen and viscose can be found. These fabrics are naturally breathable, making them extremely comfortable. Additionally, organic recycled cotton is used in our tees, shirts and sweats.

A lot of attention is paid to detail. Essential items, like our cargo shorts containing safari inspired details such as cargo pockets. One of our key items is the nylon safari bomber jacket featuring three-dimensional flap pockets and printed lining. Other items in this theme are the overshirts and worker jackets in linen blends with a washed look.

No Excess is known for providing your wardrobe with comfort. Next to our well-known stretch shirts and soft materials, relaxed hooded sweats and jersey pants are provided. Natural materials are combined with innovative technical fabrics to provide you with that feeling.

Experience the comfort of No Excess.