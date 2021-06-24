Nobody’s Child launches childrenswear brand

Responsible womenswear brand Nobody’s Child is launching a childrenswear brand called Somebody’s Child.

The conscious childrenswear marks Nobody’s Child’s first venture into kidswear and has been designed in-house to emulate the womenswear range with matching “mini me” styles.

The debut collection features a nine-piece range of dresses and jumpsuits, available in dual sizing from ages 3-4 years up to 11-12 years.

The range was inspired by a “return to freedom,” explains Nobody’s Child in a statement, with summer dresses and jumpsuits “immersed in nostalgia” featuring floral prints, bow finishes, tiering, and ruffles, reminiscent of its womenswear line.

All the pieces have also been made practical and soft to the touch, with comfy smocking, voluminous shapes, and sensible fastenings.

In addition, sustainability remains at the forefront with the entire range made from responsible fabrics, such as Lenzing Ecovero and organic cotton.

Commenting on the design, Anna Pipkorn, senior designer at Nobody’s Child, said: “Our new childrenswear range is the perfect addition to our summer collection. We’ve curated some fun shapes that both children and parents will love, using conscious fabrics that encapsulate our ethos.”

Image: courtesy of Nobody’s Child/Somebody’s Child

Jody Plows, chief executive at Nobody’s Child, added: “We’re incredibly excited to introduce our debut childrenswear range. We believe our concept and collection will relate well with our customers and will add another dimension to our summer range.”

Somebody’s Child is available on the Nobody’s Child website and in the brand’s newly opened Carnaby Street pop-up . The 1,300 square foot pop-up house the brand’s new spring/summer collection, including dresses, loungewear, and swimwear, alongside small, independent brands including candle brand Every Nook, jewellery label Ammé, and premium vegan sneaker brand Loci.

Prices for Somebody’s Child ranges from 28 to 39 pounds.