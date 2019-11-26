Nordstrom teams with Girl Gang on nostalgic collection

Nordstrom has launched a new collaboration that nods towards vintage nostalgia ahead of the gift-shopping season. The high-end department store chain has teamed on a new collection with Girl Gang the Label, an emerging Los Angeles-based women's apparel and accessories brand that aims to inspire and empower

The Girl Gang x Nordstrom collaboration is inspired by the iconic 1950s comic Peanuts, bringing together Girl Gang's whimsical artwork with the classic Peanuts characters. The line includes T-shirts, sweatshirts and a tote bag that are designed with the intention of helping women express themselves.

The line is available in Nordstrom stores and through the retailer's e-commerce site, with prices ranging between 29 and 48 dollars.

“I couldn't dream up a better way to launch into retail than with the support of Nordstrom,” Amy Will, CEO and founder of Girl Gang the Label said in a statement. “Their commitment to highlighting emerging brands is why myself and so many others continue to shop in their stores.”

Image: Girl Gang the Label