Norman Walsh Footwear Spring/Summer ‘22

2021 saw Walsh celebrate 60 years of British manufacturing, 60 years of British design and 60 years of British ownership. Walsh is proudly recognised as a traditional British manufacture of footwear and a quintessentially iconic brand since 1961.

Each shoe is individually handled by highly skilled and prideful artisans who personally ensure that finesse and craftsmanship is embodied within. Showcasing true characteristics of the traditional hand-crafted production line that is still in use today at Walsh.

Sticking with the new branding introduced last year, the elegant white, black, and gold colour scheme is here to stay and a part of the Spring Summer 2022 Collection to encase the exciting range.

Now the new range for Spring Summer 2022 is ready with more than ever before. To commemorate the longevity and importance of this milestone of continuous manufacturing in the UK, Walsh has created their SS22 collection to truly capture the essence of the brand over its’ existence. Tastefully expanding on previous releases with new colourways and product styles.

Up for release this season will see the return of the classic Whirlwind. An original creation dating back to the 1980’s is now back in a range of iconic 80’s colourways.

The collection will also see the return of the Tempest. The model had its debut last Autumn as a new development from Walsh. Created to echo the 60 years of proud heritage, the Tempest captures the finesse and skill of the craftsman, presenting a sophisticated and elegant silhouette suitable for any attire and occasion.