Norwegian Rain launches made-to-order programme for autumn/winter 2026 outerwear

Norwegian outerwear label Norwegian Rain has introduced a made-to-order programme for its jackets and coats alongside its autumn/winter 2026 collection, producing selected styles and colours only once a customer has ordered them. The brand describes it as the first such programme dedicated exclusively to multifunctional, high-performance outerwear.

The programme is available at the label's four flagship stores, in Bergen, Oslo, Tokyo and Paris, and follows the international rollout of its Compact Store retail concept in cities from Kyoto to New York. Rather than applying to the full AW26 range, it covers a selected group of archive styles reissued for the launch.

Norwegian Rain frames the move as a response to overproduction, citing an estimate that around 27 percent of all garments made are never sold. Figures for unsold stock vary widely across the industry: newspaper The Guardian has reported estimates ranging from 10 percent to 40 percent of annual production, on volumes somewhere between 80 billion and 150 billion garments a year.

Four archive styles reissued for the launch

The made-to-order styles are the ankle-length 'Vienna Femme', the 'Gdansk Unisex', the knee-length reversible 'T Walker Femme' and the 'Hokkaido Unisex', each customisable in more than 20 fabric colours and qualities. The brand says the model produces one coat per client with no overproduction, and positions it as a continuation of the slow fashion principles it has built the label around.

The AW26 collection itself stays with the label's established formula of Japanese technical fabrics cut with tailoring techniques, built on the premise that a coat should not look like a raincoat.

Norwegian Rain was founded in Bergen in 2008 by tailor and designer T-Michael and creative director Alexander T. Helle, and sells through its four flagships as well as multi-brand retailers internationally. The label was awarded the Oslo Runway Tribute Award in 2024, which fashion title Vogue Scandinavia reported recognised its approach to on-demand retail.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.

Norwegian Rain. Credits: Darrel Hunter.