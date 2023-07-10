Not only sneakers: RE49 presents its SS24 collection

The RE49 SS24 has a first highlights: in addition to the appreciated Lifestyle Sneaker, the brand with its disruptive claim "recycling is the luxury footwear", picked an icon of the past, the Desert Boot, and added a casual walking shoe naming The Beach. Let's see what happens at RE49.

For SS24, we started from our main founding value: giving a second life to existing materials by demonstrating that it is not necessary to create new materials or use raw materials when there are already an infinite number of opportunities. Using the umbrellas of Lignano Pineta (Udine) even an iconic classic like a Desert Boot regains a new life and becomes the bearer of values that today are fundamental. Nicola Masolini, Ceo of RE49

The Desert model takes up the glorious past, but is made with the use of materials destined for the end of their life: from the soles to the upper, everything is reborn in the RE49 house, and handmade.

“With the Beach we listened to our customers and played a bit: starting here too from a classic, we made everything very summery and playful. The name Beach really wants to tell a soft model with its internal recycled sponge, light due to the choice of recovered materials of the upper, and above all very comfortable, perfect without socks while sipping an aperitif by the sea” explains Masolini.

Credits: RE49, courtesy of the brand

The tendency to leave the sneaker world that already seems to involve several brands finds a new formula in RE49: "We want to raise awareness of the issues dear to us of waste, the reuse of materials, high quality, the culture of knowing how to choose, through the evergreen and icons of the past. Therefore, we are working to give new life to footwear models from the past that are part of the history of fashion and are much loved by the public” explains Alberto Ciani, CMO.

Credits: RE49, courtesy of the brand

RE49 will be present in Berlin at the Premium on 11 and 12 July to present its novelties for the 2024 season.