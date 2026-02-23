NYFW FW26 Prints & patterns: mixed plaids, animal prints and dark florals

New York City has a new First Lady: Rama Duwaji. The 28-year-old Syrian-American artist is married to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and since his inauguration in January 2026, she has quickly emerged as a widely cited fashion inspiration.

Seated front row at Rachel Scott’s Dotima show with her stylist, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, she wore a knee-length plaid trench, layered over a plain trench, worn as a dress. It was a subtle reminder to the fashion crowd that even in a largely print-free season, plaid and other geometric patterns still resonate.

Mixed Up Plaids

To keep plaids and checks feeling fresh, designers mixed them with unexpected prints and other motifs. This offered a vibrant counterpoint to the 'minimalist' aesthetic that critics say dominated NYFW.

Animal Prints

Animal prints have transitioned from bold statements to year-round modern neutrals. Designers in New York leaned into this shift, replacing traditional browns and greys with leopard and snakeskin for striking outerwear pieces.

Argyle Knits

Argyle knits are highly versatile, transitioning easily from preppy aesthetics to edgy grunge styles. This season, designers in New York showcased the pattern's minimalist appeal by utilizing muted tones across various silhouettes, such as cardigans, puff-sleeved sweaters, and oversized V-necks.

Skinny Stripes

Stripes mostly took a backseat this season as designers leaned into a late ‘90s minimal feel. The only real exception was super-thin skinny stripes. They were used sparingly, on neutral wool suits as seen at Sergio Hudson, and on crisp cotton button-downs.

Dark Florals

Designers including Ralph Lauren, Anna Sui and Ulla Johnson showed florals on dark backgrounds for a moody, romantic feel. They were shown on chiffon dresses, intarsia sweaters and jacquard pants.

