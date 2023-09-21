NYFW SS24 three body conscious trends: sheer fabrics, crochet and lace

From September 7 to September 13, 2023, the fashion world descended upon New York City to watch the many runway shows and presentations for the ss24 season. Among several prominent trends, designers focused on the idea of body consciousness, affirmation and positivity; designers were keen to use revealing fabrics including sheers, crochet and lace, all of which highlight a woman’s curves.

A stitch in time

Many New York designers used crochet work for a variety of styles, mostly dresses.

Alejandra Alonso Rojas

Alejandra Alonso Rojas ss24, look 47 Credits: Alejandra Alonso Rojas ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 47: a white sleeveless short crochet dress with layers of fringe.

Aknvas

Aknvas ss24, look 11 Credits: Aknvas ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 11: a short red crochet dress with inserts at the waist, extra long fringe and detachable sleeves, also with long fringe.

Coach: designer Stuart Vevers

Coach ss24/ look 9 Credits: Coach ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 9: a long black laddered crochet dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves.

Gabriela Hearst

Gabriela Hearst ss24/look 14 Credits: Gabriela Hearst ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a variegated striped crochet caftan in blue, green, salmon pink, burgundy, black and beige.

Frederick Anderson

Frederick Anderson ss24/look 15 Credits: Frederick Anderson ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 15: a ¾ sleeve collarless yellow crochet dress with a deep vee and exposed stomach.

Lace makers

Coach: designer Stuart Vevers

Coach ss24/ look 34 Credits: Coach ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

The use of lace was another way in which designers created soft and feminine silhouettes.

Look 34: a lime green tank dress in sheer lace with an asymmetric ruffle and heart shaped embellishments, over a black bra.

Eckhaus latta: designers Zoe Latta and Mike Eckhaus

Eckhaus latta ss24/look 22 Credits: Eckhaus latta ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 22: a round neck long sleeve dress in sheer blue lace with opaque inserts.

Carolina Herrera, designer Wes Gordon

Carolina Herrera ss24/ look 57 Credits: Carolina Herrera ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 57: a long-sleeved round neck midi-length coral colored lace dress with a skinny pink belt.

Adeam: designer Hanako Maeda

Adeam ss24/look 27 Credits: Adeam ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: a long-sleeved sheer black lace fitted shirt with a collar and hook and eye front closure over black flared pants.

Frederick Anderson

Frederick Anderson ss24/ look 28 Credits: Frederick Anderson ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 28: a black lace fitted midi length dress with ¾ sleeves over a short white underskirt.

Sheer Delight

Designers used chiffon and other transparent fabrics for a series of designs that emphasize feminine figures.

3.1 Phillip Lim

Look 1

Blush pink voile sleeveless tank top and split side matching skirt embellished with crystals.

Altuzarra

Altuzarra ss24/ look 4 Credits: Altuzarra ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 4: a sheer pink dress with skinny straps in a crinkled material.

Jackson Wiederhoeft

Wiederhoeft ss24/ look 7 Credits: Wiederhoeft ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 7: a long white sheer tank dress with a ribbed trim and crystal embellishment.

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang ss24/ look 34 Credits: Sandy Liang ss24/ Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 34: a sheer black dress with plaited straps, a full shirt and bow embellishment.