NYFW SS24: Top Color Combinations

According to Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, “Colors for NYFW SS25 combine comfort and glam, blending wearability with desirability”.The Institute predicted that the standout colors would include eco-inspired foliage greens, expansive blues, earthy browns, pastel hues, and captivating exotic brights.” This forecast certainly panned out during NYFW for SS25 which took place between September 6 and 11, 2024. While many designers showed head-to-toe looks, there were plenty of interesting color combinations. Here are some of the most intriguing.Look 11: a short, flounced skirt and matching camisole in bright yellow under a turquoise blue bouclé jacket with large floral shaped glass buttons and silver sandals.Look 24: a sweater knit vest in yellow, lilac and black and a knee-length skirt with an elastic waist in a multi-colored print that included shades of orange and green on a pink check background, shown with red slippers.Look 8: Yellow shorts with front panels and a pale blue blouse with shoulder detailing and a pussy bow, accessorized with black ankle strap shoes.Look 7: a yellow crochet skirt under an oversized sweatshirt with dropped shoulders in white with thin brown stripes, a broad yellow stripe and yellow neck band. Accessories included flat black thong sandals.Look 9: tank style tunic with lace flounce and an asymmetric hem in mint and lime green brown satin over mauve crepe leggings. Matching flats finished the look.Look 23: a mint green skirt with a slit and a train under an oversized burgundy vee necked sweatshirt with a gold snake chain belt and brown patent sandals.Look 28: a light green skirt with rough fringes under a pale pink one-button jacket, a pale yellow crossbody bag and black ankle strap flats.Look 12: a long brown and green striped wrap skirt with an ivory ribbed tank top and purple shirt with black flip flops.Look 10: an all-in-one in a brown, tan and cream striped jacquard, with a matching neck scarf tied with a pussy bow; tortoiseshell sunglasses, brown, green and neutral colored bangles and white platform sandals completed the look.Look 16: brown satin pleated-front pants and an off-the-shoulder pale blue halter-neck blouse with multi-folds with black point toe flats.Look 11: a brown pleated mini skirt with a double waistband over cuffed pants and a cropped polo knit in pink and navy stripes. Brown topsiders completed the look.Look 10: a brown crinkled finish patent leather top with zippers over a pink full-length tie-dye sequined skirt. Accessories included dark sunglasses and brown sandals.Look 9: a knit dress with a red top and orange below-the-knee skirt with a ruched detail. Strands of red beads, gold bangles and black sandals accessorized the look.Look 38: a satin column dress in fuchsia pink and bright red with red satin flats and a burgundy clutch.Look 1: a pink corduroy mini dress with a red turtle-neck underneath and a red tulle embellishment. Accessories included a pearl necklace, pale pink fur mini-bag, white socks and sneakers.Look 9: a bright red pointelle knit cropped sweater decorated with blue paillettes and a pale blue and red striped knit long skirt were finished with thong sandals.Look 11: a khaki jacket and matching baggy pants over a white mock turtleneck and a layer of pale blue petals. Sandals were silver and nude.Look 4: a khaki belted trench coat with grey sweatshirt sleeves and hood with a pink and white striped shirt and brown boots.Look 3: a khaki skirt with bright yellow drawstrings over a black underskirt and a white blouse with leg-of-mutton sleeves and a flounced trim. Accessories included a black heart pendant and silver ankle boots.Look 22: a khaki and olive cotton shirt with a tie waist and matching wide-legged pants. Orange lizard sandals had orange pom-poms and a bag in khaki and brown leather completed the look.